Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR opened at $187.12 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

