Strs Ohio Purchases 103,934 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 246.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 616,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,836,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.