Strs Ohio Purchases 1,600 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Chart Industries worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,841,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,758 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $143.56.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

