Strs Ohio Purchases 1,657 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Ashland Global worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $79.99 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

