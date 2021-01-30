Strs Ohio Sells 12,700 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 935,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,406,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Exponent by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

