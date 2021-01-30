Strs Ohio Sells 1,979 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.