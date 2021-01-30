Strs Ohio Sells 25,300 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Wix.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $247.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.57 and a 200 day moving average of $265.97.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

