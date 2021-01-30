Strs Ohio Sells 2,600 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in STERIS by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STERIS by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

