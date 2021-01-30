Strs Ohio Sells 34,600 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of NeoGenomics worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,766.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.