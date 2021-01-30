Strs Ohio Sells 3,796 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.01 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

