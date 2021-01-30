Strs Ohio Sells 45,947 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

