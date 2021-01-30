Strs Ohio Sells 5,408 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 266.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

