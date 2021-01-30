Strs Ohio Sells 5,408 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

AMP stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.