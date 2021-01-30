Strs Ohio Sells 6,971 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

