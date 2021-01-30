Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,168.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,179.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,051.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.