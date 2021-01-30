Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,886 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE:HIW opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.