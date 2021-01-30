Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

DECK opened at $291.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

