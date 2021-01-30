Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,510,000 after purchasing an additional 835,558 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,568,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.