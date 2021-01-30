Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 645.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Paylocity by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Paylocity by 67.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $187.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.90, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.96.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

