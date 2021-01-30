Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.81. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

