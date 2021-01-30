Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59.
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.