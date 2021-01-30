Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

FUJHY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 95,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

