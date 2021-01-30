SUKU (SUKU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,759.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $254,759.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.19 or 0.92326465 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

SUKU Token Trading

SUKU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

