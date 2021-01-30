Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Shares Up 1.7%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) shares shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.