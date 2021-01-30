SUN (SUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $116.49 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SUN token can now be bought for about $9.81 or 0.00028651 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $46.00 million and $116.49 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

