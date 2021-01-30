SunContract (SNC) Price Down 3.7% This Week

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $515,428.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00863863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04195922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018040 BTC.

SunContract Token Profile

SNC is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

