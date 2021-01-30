SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 169.3% in January

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SSY opened at $1.55 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.