Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,165,600 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the December 31st total of 3,681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,944.2 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.