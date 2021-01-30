Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $17.52 on Friday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

