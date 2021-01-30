Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Up 96.7% in January

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth $155,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 454,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

