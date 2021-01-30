Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.0924 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $28.24 million and $4.10 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.77 or 0.04005449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,078,851 coins and its circulating supply is 305,555,244 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

