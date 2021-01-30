sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $143.46 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

