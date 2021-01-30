Sushi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00264936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,458.66 or 0.91923855 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

