suterusu Price Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $270,443.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a token. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

