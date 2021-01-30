SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,629 shares of company stock worth $12,213,896. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,287,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $437.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

