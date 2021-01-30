SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of SVMK worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after acquiring an additional 243,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $25.21 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.