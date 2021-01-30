Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $149,400.93 and approximately $2,111.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,341,225 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

