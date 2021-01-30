Swap (XWP) Trading 61.7% Higher Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Swap has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $217,347.40 and approximately $119.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065082 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,135.10 or 0.91569557 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,346,101 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

