Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $494,935.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 86.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048421 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130329 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00263828 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065812 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065105 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,645.53 or 0.89800154 BTC.
Swapcoinz Coin Profile
Swapcoinz Coin Trading
Swapcoinz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.
