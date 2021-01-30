Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $641,976.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile