Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $641,976.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.
Swapcoinz Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Swapcoinz
Swapcoinz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.