Swarm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $838.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $838.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

