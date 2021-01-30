Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.9 days.
Shares of SWMAF opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $83.05.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
