Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.9 days.

Shares of SWMAF opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $83.05.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

