Swerve (SWRV) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002465 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $8.82 million and $8.45 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,735,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,328,712 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.