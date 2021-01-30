Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 97.2% in January

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

