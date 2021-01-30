Switch Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Switch token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $188,576.73 and approximately $74,902.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00086686 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012593 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

