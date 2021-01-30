Switcheo (SWTH) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $27.78 million and approximately $330,936.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,266,698,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,936,646 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

