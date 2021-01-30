Switcheo (SWTH) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $27.81 million and $322,777.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00132005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00264395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,225.67 or 0.97807698 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,267,260,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,499,559 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

