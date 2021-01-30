Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Sylo has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Sylo token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $1.93 million and $140,227.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000107 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

