Sylo Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $116,258.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sylo has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

