Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.91

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $16.40. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 254,019 shares.

The company has a market cap of £29.61 million and a PE ratio of -55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.91.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial range of technology a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, odour, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

